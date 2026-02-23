LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Travelers at Southwest Florida International Airport faced mounting frustration Monday as a powerful Northeast blizzard triggered dozens of flight cancellations and delays, leaving some passengers stranded for days.

Flights to and from major northeast hubs — including New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia — were hit hard by the storm. Flight tracking site FlightAware reported at least 90 flight cancellations Monday at RSW, along with dozens of delays. Nationwide, thousands of flights were scrapped as some states reported more than 2 feet of snowfall.

WATCH AS TRAVELERS REACT TO THE DELAYS AT RSW:

Dozens of Southwest Florida flights canceled as blizzard slams Northeast

Dayna Grant and her husband Ronnie came to Fort Myers for a short vacation and said they had been trying to get home for two days.

"Yeah, I mean we were supposed to fly out yesterday, so our flight was to Philadelphia from here – and they got cancelled right away," Dayna Grant said.

The couple described their experience with their airline after attempting to rebook.

"And Avelo basically said to us yeah come for 10:30. We rescheduled to Delaware, so we'll just drive back home. And then we show up and Avelo's like your flight's non-existent," Dayna Grant explained.

Airlines including American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have issued travel waivers, allowing many passengers to rebook without fees. Travel experts say it is better to frequently check flight options to avoid even longer delays.

"Just trying to find a way to get back – whether we flying to Connecticut, Baltimore or Delaware just somewhere close," Ronnie Grant said.

The National Weather Service says it is tracking another storm that could bring more snow to the region later this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.