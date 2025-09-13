CHAMPION: Fort Myers teen wins national taekwondo championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FORT MYERS, Fla. — While most kids spend their summer breaks recharging for the next school year, Binxly Desrosier spent hers winning a national taekwondo championship.

The young fighter from World Championship Taekwondo doesn't plan on stopping here. One day, she hopes for Olympic gold.

"I'm here every day except Sunday," Desrosier said.

Repetition, over and over, is what it takes to master the craft.

Nikki Oliver, owner of World Championship Taekwondo, coaches Desrosier, but most people call her "Binx."

"She was one of those kids who had very clear potential and drive," Oliver said.

Desrosier started taekwondo three years ago. Her coach saw her potential instantly.

"She had the work ethic already but just happened to have the natural skill which was awesome," Oliver said.

Natural skill and after many hours of training, Binx can call herself a national champion.

"I feel really good about it because it's something I earned," Desrosier said.

If you met her, you'd say she's shy. But inside the ring, it's a different story.

"Inside the ring she wants to takes people's heads off it's awesome," Oliver said.

Binx, wise beyond her years, sees how this sport is molding her.

"I'm more disciplined, I respect people a lot more," Desrosier said.

But before the rest of her life starts, Binx has an ultimate goal of being an Olympian.

