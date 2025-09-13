Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityGateway

Actions

CHAMPION: Fort Myers teen wins national taekwondo championship

Fort Myers teen Binxly Desrosier won a national taekwondo championship in July! Her biggest dream, the Olympic Games. What inspiring young athletes do you know? Share their stories! #Taekwondo #Olympics #FortMyers
CHAMPION: Fort Myers teen wins national taekwondo championship
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FORT MYERS, Fla. — While most kids spend their summer breaks recharging for the next school year, Binxly Desrosier spent hers winning a national taekwondo championship.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to the national champion:

CHAMPION: Fort Myers teen wins national taekwondo championship

The young fighter from World Championship Taekwondo doesn't plan on stopping here. One day, she hopes for Olympic gold.

"I'm here every day except Sunday," Desrosier said.

Binxly Desrosier practicing her striking.

Repetition, over and over, is what it takes to master the craft.

Nikki Oliver, owner of World Championship Taekwondo, coaches Desrosier, but most people call her "Binx."

"She was one of those kids who had very clear potential and drive," Oliver said.

Nikki Oliver coaching her athletes.

Desrosier started taekwondo three years ago. Her coach saw her potential instantly.

"She had the work ethic already but just happened to have the natural skill which was awesome," Oliver said.

Natural skill and after many hours of training, Binx can call herself a national champion.

"I feel really good about it because it's something I earned," Desrosier said.

Binxly Desrosier and Nikki Oliver holding a national championship medal.

If you met her, you'd say she's shy. But inside the ring, it's a different story.

"Inside the ring she wants to takes people's heads off it's awesome," Oliver said.

Binx, wise beyond her years, sees how this sport is molding her.

"I'm more disciplined, I respect people a lot more," Desrosier said.

But before the rest of her life starts, Binx has an ultimate goal of being an Olympian.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community