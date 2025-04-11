Red Cross helps 6 people after Fort Myers fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fire broke out at a home on Emily Drive in Fort Myers on Thursday night, according to the Red Cross.

The local disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to six people impacted by the fire, including three children.

The Red Cross said it is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Fort Myers Fire Department and is working to learn more.

You can help too by going to redcross.org/SouthFlorida.