Popular boat ramp to reopen soon, Lee County says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A popular boat ramp may be open by late summer with some new upgrades, according to the Lee County government.

The county is working to reopen the Punta Rassa boat ramp after FDOT finishes work on the Sanibel Causeway. Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissions voted to award a $1.6 million contract for Phase 1 restoration of the boat ramp.

This first phase will include underground facilities such as water lines, fire hydrant lines, fish cleaning lift station discharge lines, ADA ramp, irrigation and other associated utilities. Underground facilities will begin in March 2025.

Phase 2 will include a fish cleaning station, dock repairs, and new landscaping, to be done by fall.

The boat ramp parking area has been used as a staging area for the project to restore the Sanibel Causeway and make it more resilient following the damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022. FDOT is expected to turn the parking lot back over to Lee County in late spring or early summer.