Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Community Fort Myers Shores

Actions

One woman injured after house fire in Fort Myers

The fire broke out on Apollo Drive
Apollo Drive fire
Fox 4
Apollo Drive fire
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One woman was injured after a house fire on Apollo Drive in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, the fire started at around 3:15 p.m. When crews got to the home, they saw black smoke coming out.

They said the injured woman suffered smoke inhalation. Everyone else made it out of the house, the fire department said.

FMFD said the home is a complete loss and the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

The cause is under investigation, but the fire department said it's likely cooking related.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community