One woman injured after house fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One woman was injured after a house fire on Apollo Drive in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, the fire started at around 3:15 p.m. When crews got to the home, they saw black smoke coming out.

They said the injured woman suffered smoke inhalation. Everyone else made it out of the house, the fire department said.

FMFD said the home is a complete loss and the Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

The cause is under investigation, but the fire department said it's likely cooking related.