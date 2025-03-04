Lee Commissioners accept increased grant to fix beach and dune erosion due to hurricanes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to increase funding to address beach erosion.

The board changed a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, to accept more funding for beach and dune erosion on Bonita Beach and Lovers Key, due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. The amendment increases the total grant to more than $20.6 million.

The additional funding is coming from the Florida Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program.