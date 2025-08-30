Handyman faces felony after working on FTM Shores roof that collapsed, hurt man, Lee County detectives say

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla — A roof collapse in Fort Myers Shores left a man injured, and months later, the handyman who worked on it is now facing a felony charge, according to authorities.

Fox 4's Fort Myers Shores Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, covers this area every day, so he sat down with the Russo family to understand what happened and also spoke with the handyman who’s now charged.

Watch to hear from the Russos and the handyman about the collapse:

Handyman faces felony after working on FTM Shores roof that collapsed, hurt man

“Vin! Vin! Vin!” Maria Russo shouted in a recording, right as the lanai roof came down on her husband Vin during a heavy rain storm. “Oh my God!” she exclaimed.

Vin and Maria had moved to Southwest Florida from New York after a construction accident left Vin with spinal damage. He said this collapse shattered his shoulder and left it inoperable.

Austin Schargorodski Vin Russo

"I can't believe it fell on me. On my shoulder. I don't need this, Austin. I don't need it," Vin said.

Maria said she grabbed her iPad to record when she heard the roof begin to crack. That was back in March, and the lanai still isn't fixed. The Russos said they hired Leon Carter to stop water leaking into their lanai but claim he misled them about his credentials.

Austin Schargorodski Vin and Maria Russo interview

"His insurance company that I finally got hold of said he's a licensed handyman. You. Cannot be a licensed handyman in Lee County unless you’re grandfathered in and he’s not grandfathered in," Maria said.

Lee County detectives said Carter took a $3,000 check and used a sealant that requires a licensed roofer under Florida law. But, in on a phone call, Carter tells Schargorodski he never claimed to be a contractor - only a handyman - and thought waterproof paint was allowed.

Austin Schargorodski Lanai roof collapsed

"In my defense I was just thinking it’s a painting, because it’s waterproof paint, so I say yes I can do it," Carter said.

He also said he warned the roof was buckling and offered to install support beams, but claims the Russos declined and then cut off contact. Carter adds that he only charged for materials, not labor.

Austin Schargorodski Sealant used on lanai roof

"I'm here to work honestly, and abide by these rules. And trust me, these tears come from my eye to know that in a few weeks from now I'm supposed to go for my citizenship, and these people are trying to ruin my life," Carter said.

The Russos said repairs will cost more than $50,000 and claim Carter refused to file an insurance claim. So they went to law enforcement and the state attorney.

Carter is now facing a felony charge for unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency. He has a hearing next month and said he'll fight the charge.