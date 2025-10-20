Fort Myers moves forward with Legacy Island Park, accepts 330k in state funding

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers is moving forward with plans to turn Legacy Island Park into a new waterfront destination on the Caloosahatchee River.

City Council voted on Oct. 20, to accept more than $330,000 in state funding from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

City officials say the money will go toward building a five-slip boat dock on the southeast side of the island, the latest step in a long-term effort to make the small island a public recreation spot.

Plans for Legacy Island Park include walking trails, beaches, and additional docks, creating a space where residents and visitors can enjoy the river up close.

The project has been years in the making, and city leaders say it’s part of their vision to make downtown Fort Myers a more accessible and vibrant waterfront community.