Driver hits and kills man in Lee County, FHP says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol found a vehicle wanted in a fatal weekend hit-and-run out of Lee County.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, troopers said it found the impounded vehicle, a Kia Optima, parked in someone's driveway. It was covered with a tarp, and the license plate was removed.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday, around 4:43 a.m., according to troopers, on Lee Boulevard and Hanna Avenue in Lee County.

Troopers said the driver hit someone walking on Lee Boulevard, then left the scene.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, died on the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.