FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man is facing up to 20 years in prison for having files depicting child sex abuse, according to The Department of Justice.

Vincent Jay Yau, 42, of Bokeelia, pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, investigators found several devices with thousands of files containing the child abuse materials. Document said some files showed toddlers.

A sentencing date has not been set, yet.