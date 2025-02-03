Boat fire seriously injuries one person at Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was trauma-alerted to the hospital Monday morning after Tice firefighters say a "flash fire" may have occurred while working on a boat.

Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a home on Pangola Drive near Luckett Road. For unknown reasons, the Tice battalion chief says a "flash fire" may have occurred.

That's when a sudden fire sparks when a flammable substance mixes with oxygen and ignites.

The man was sent to the hospital as a trauma-alert, though the extent of the injuries are not known, according to the battalion chief.

Fox 4 talked to the homeowner, who said he knows the man who owned the boat. The homeowner says flames were at least 60 feet high and even caused slight damage to the home.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.