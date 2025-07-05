'We just really want some help': Fort Myers gymnastics center keeps flooding

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local gymnastics facility in Lee County is dealing with severe flooding problems that turns their parking lot into what looks like a pond, with just light rain.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace shows how bad the flooding is after a typical rain storm:

Local gymnastics gym struggles with persistent flooding issues

Gymnastics World, located off Old 41, has been battling this recurring issue for years, according to the owners.

"It takes forever for this to recede because you can see how extensive it is," said Sharon Ferrell, one of the gym's owners.

The building has been standing for nearly five decades, and the flooding problem has gotten worse as surrounding land has been developed.

"This building's been here almost 50 years," Ferrell said. "We still have such a problem."

Ferrell believes the county hasn't adequately addressed their concerns despite multiple calls for assistance.

I reached out to Lee County about the situation. A spokesperson responded via email and said they sent a department of transportation crew to ensure drainage is flowing as designed.

However, Ferrell said this isn't the first time county officials have visited the site.

"Every time we call, we've been told they've come out, but it doesn't change anything," Ferrell said.

Shannon Berg, another owner who has been with the gym for 19 years, expressed their desire for a permanent solution.

"We just really want some help," Berg said.

Berg said getting rid of the flooding problem, would help her focus on teaching gymnastics, which brings her so much happiness.

"The joy these kids bring to the gym is just the best," Berg said.

