FORT MYERS, Fla. — A planned, brief water outage is planned for one Fort Myers neighborhood.

Lee County Utilities has scheduled a brief water outage followed by a boil water notice for residents on Overlook Drive and its adjacent side streets.

About 475 people will be without water from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Tuesday, March 12th.

The boil water notice will take effect when water is restored, and Lee County Utilities say it's anticipated to be lifted by Friday, March 15th.