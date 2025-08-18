WATCH: Fort Myers firefighters put out car fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fowler Street on Friday night, Aug. 15.

The department said Engine 11 and Battalion 11 arrived at the scene at 11:26 p.m. to find a vehicle with flames coming from the engine compartment.

Crews quickly deployed a hose line and extinguished the fire before it could spread further.

Everyone inside the vehicle escaped safely, and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to FMFD.