UP IN FLAMES: Box truck fire sends smoke high above Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla — People who live in part of Fort Myers heard what they thought were explosions on Thursday morning, followed by a huge plume of black smoke in the sky.

It turned out to be a plumbing company's truck on fire.

Workers for Your Plumber tell Fox 4 they were driving on Colonial Blvd near Fowler, when they smelled smoke. So, they pulled into a WAWA parking lot.

Lakesha Robinson took this video of what happened next. Click to see the truck go up in flames:

Box Truck Fire

The workers tell Fox 4 they tried to put the fire out with fire extinguishers, but they couldn't. They say there were air compressors in the truck, which is what made the popping sounds, that people thought were explosions.

Fort Myers Police say they shut the gas pumps off and evacuated the area, because there were propane tanks in the truck.

When fire fighters got to the gas station they say the truck was fully involved and flames were consuming the vehicle.

They were able to put the fire out and there were no injuries.