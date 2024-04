FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says they're seeking two suspects involved in multiple burglaries.

Investigators say the crimes took place on February 20th in Fort Myers.

The suspects are accused of using stolen credit cards to make purchases and withdrawals.

You're asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS if you have any information in this case.

You could be eligible to receive a cash reward.