TWO HIGHWAY PATROLS: New traffic unit in Lee County aims to curb road crimes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced it formed its own special Highway Patrol Unit, with the goal of curbing road crimes across the crime.

No, this is not the same as the Florida Highway Patrol, but the Lee County unit will partner with state troopers.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the new unit is a response to the increased traffic in the county as the population continues to grow.

“80,000 new residents have come to Lee County last year and called it their home,” said Sheriff Marceno. “With that, our grid and our roadways are busier than ever.”

LCSO revealed the Highway Patrol Unit vehicle fleet, which includes a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. According to Sheriff Marceno, each vehicle is outfitted with the latest traffic enforcement technology.

“These vehicles are specifically equipped to conduct high risk traffic stops and maneuver more efficiently in heavy traffic,” said Sheriff Marceno. “With enhanced lighting, maneuverability and capabilities we will ensure visibility and safer ways to stop violators.”

Fox 4. LCSO Highway Patrol Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Sheriff Marceno said despite the costs associated with a new unit and fleet, funding for the project came from finances LCSO already had.

“Deputies assigned in this unit will patrol the heavily traveled roadways in Lee County and enforce traffic laws in lee county even safer,” said Sheriff Marceno. “This initiative will not cost any additional money to the taxpayer. We are reallocating resources to include staffing and equipment whenever we can.”