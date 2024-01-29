Trial begins for man charged in connection with toddler's death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jury selection started Monday in the case of Nicholas Canfield - the man charged with sexually assaulting and killing a 2-year-old girl while the child was in his care, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the girl died inside of a Fort Myers home in April 2020.

Canfield's charges include second degree murder, sexual assault and aggravated child abuse.

Investigators say they originally responded to a call regarding an unresponsive child.

According to their report, deputies found Canfield performing life-saving measures on the child.

First responders transported the child to the hospital, but the toddler later died.

