Transformer malfunction forces evacuation of Fort Myers office building

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More than 100 people were evacuated from a five-story office building on Cleveland Avenue Tuesday afternoon after firefighters said there was a malfunctioning transformer that filled the building with smoke.

The fire started around 2:24 p.m. at a building located near Cleveland Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, according to Amy Bollen, Public Information Officer for South Trail Fire and Rescue.

"There wasn't actual flames, but there was smoke," Bollen said. "There was a step down transformer that malfunctioned created quite a bit of smoke on the second floor. It pushed throughout all the way up to the fifth floor."

The transformer was connected to the building's HVAC system and malfunctioned when the heat tried to activate, creating what Bollen described as "very smelly smoke that wasn't safe for people to breathe."

Property management began evacuating the building before firefighters arrived on scene, a move that fire officials praised.

"Taking responsibility, identifying an emergency and taking the correct action is so important," Bollen said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the emergency, including South Trail Fire and Rescue and Iona McGregor Fire and Rescue. The response included two ladder trucks, three engines and at least two rescue trucks.

No injuries were reported during the evacuation. People who needed assistance used elevators to exit the building, while others took the stairs.

After the building was cleared, occupants were allowed to re-enter once to retrieve personal belongings, particularly car keys, before being evacuated again. However, elevators were not permitted for re-entry, requiring people to use stairs.

The building remained closed for the remainder of the business day while electricians worked to repair the transformer. Property management and electricians will determine whether the building can reopen Wednesday.

The building houses multiple businesses across all five floors, leading to the large-scale evacuation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.