"Too angry to speak:" Residents & Lee GOP rally for Trump after PA shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After the former President and current presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally on Saturday, people all over the nation are joining together in support of Trump and in opposition to violence.

Including here in Southwest Florida where people brought flags and prayers outside of the Lee County Republican Headquarters building in Fort Myers.

"There are bad people out there folks and it's a shame that we can't agree to disagree and uplift that which makes us so special than the rest of the world," said Michael Leiva, with the Lee County GOP.

Fox 4's Bella Line was the only local reporter at this rally on Sunday. Many attendees said they were "too angry to speak," and others said they weren't surprised by what happened.

"I was absolutely disgusted, I was horrified, but I have to say I wasn't really surprised," said Amy Modglin, a Lee County resident.

"Prior to what happened yesterday, it's already a very pivotal moment in history that we're experiencing," said Leiva.

Leiva says he believes the shooting is going to win over undecided voters, but even that isn't cut and dry these days. Federal Investigators have already said the shooter was a registered Republican.

As Fox 4's Bella Line reported last week, here in Lee County, almost no Democrats have registered to vote in more than a month.

Such facts could suggest our country may be troubled by more than a two-party system can make sense of. Still, some things remain consistent.

"If we can't go support what we believe in, we're not the great USA that we are," said Susette Daniel, a Lee County resident.