Thousands of gallons of sewage spill in Fort Myers after city says contractor drilled into pipeline

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A sewer line break at Colonial Boulevard and Summerlin Road in Fort Myers sent nearly 1,500 gallons of unrecovered wastewater into the drainage system that connects to a local lake.

Watch as Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev reports from the scene of the cleanup:

City crews responded just before 11 p.m. on July 15 and worked until nearly 2 a.m. to contain the damage after a contractor hit a four-inch force main while drilling. Officials say the line was incorrectly marked.

The crews were able to recover 2,100 gallons of sewage using vac trucks and treated the site with lime. However, 1,500 gallons couldn't be recovered, and the drainage system at this intersection leads to a local lake.

City crews took water samples at an outfall location on McGregor Boulevard to test for microbial contamination. The results have not yet been released.

The city says the contractor involved is linked to a Lee County D.O.T. project, and whether proper safety steps were taken before drilling is still under review.

