FORT MYERS, Fla — People lined both sides of US-41 near Daniels Parkway Saturday, waving flags and holding signs as part of a nationwide protest called “No Kings.” Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went to the protest to speak with protesters about why they’re taking a stand.

Watch to hear what protesters told Austin:

Thousands line US-41 in Fort Myers for ‘No Kings’ protest

“Do not kneel for a king!” one person shouted, and honking and cheering filled the air Saturday morning as thousands of demonstrators lined the street. Many held signs with messages like “No Kings” and “Ice Melts Under Pressure.”

The protest is part of a coordinated national movement timed to Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday. Protesters here say it’s a pushback against authoritarianism, politicizing the military in response to recent protests, and what they see as a threat to democracy.

Austin Schargorodski Thousands lining US-41 in Fort Myers for 'No Kings' protest

“We’re out here together fighting for equality because we all matter,” one protester said. “I see a man who thinks he can run the government without any say from Congress, without say from us,” another added.

“The elimination of due process. The ICE sweeps,” said a third protester. “My father did not get shot at D-Day to elect fascists here today,” said another. “This corrupt administration is going to lead us down a road we may not be able to come back from,” one protester warned.

Austin Schargorodski Protester

However, President Trump responded to the planned protests Thursday after signing an environmental resolution at the White House. When asked about No Kings, he said: “I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.”

Still, protesters here say it’s about protecting the rights they feel are slipping away.