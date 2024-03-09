Shrimp Everything! The 66th Annual Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The 66th Annual Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival started Saturday morning.

The Fort Myers Beach Lion's Club hosts the event each year, and the festival raises money for local charities and schools.

The first Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival was in 1959.

The festival kicked off with a 5k, shrimp crawl, pageant and parade.

People shopped at locals vendors on Old San Carlos Boulevard and some dressed in their best shrimp attire.

Sisters Kelly and Melissa ran in the 5k this morning and said they grew up visiting Fort Myers Beach, so it was a no brainer they wanted to enjoy the shrimp festival.

Kelly Summers said, "When the opportunity afforded itself to be a part of a community event such as this...We were able to pair that with a little bit of fitness in the morning to pre-work off our shrimp dinner."

The Shrimp Festival continues Sunday with a 2p.m. shrimp eating contest at The Whale.