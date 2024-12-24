Bumpy Ride: Technical issue fixed, American Airlines resumes busy Christmas Eve schedule

Update 8:14 am

American Airlines says it has resumed operations and delayed flights are starting to take off at airports across the country. At this point, it has not given any specifics about the "technical issue" that grounded flights Tuesday morning.

An afternoon flight from RSW to Chicago was canceled, and a couple of other American flights to Charlotte are delayed.

Every American flight into RSW scheduled to arrive before 1 pm on Tuesday is delayed from 40 to 90 minutes.

Original Story

American Airlines says all of it's flights were grounded nationwide on Tuesday morning because of a technical issue.

In a statement the airline said, “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

At this point no other information has been released.

A traveler called the Fox 4 newsroom from the airport in Charlotte, NC. She said she was trying to get home when an announcement was made that every flight had been grounded.

The departure board at Southwest Florida International Airport shows delays for American flights, but no cancellations.

We have a reporter on his way to RSW.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we get new information.