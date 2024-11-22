SWFL faces foster family shortage, local nonprofit works to bring support

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There's a shortage of foster families in southwest Florida and part of the reason one nonprofit says is the lack of support, so they are trying to fix that.

Heading into the holiday season, families may be feeling that pinch in their budgets especially our foster families.

"Whether it's the holidays or not, to, you know, be removed from your home and be placed with somebody that you don't know. And for the caregivers, they're trying to prepare their home, and not a lot of time that there's preparation or enough time to do that for these kiddos, but especially at the holiday," said Kacie Hass, Foster Village SWFL director of operations.

Heather Finocchiaro and Kacie Hass who started southwest Florida's Foster Village, are helping ease some of those stressors for these families.

Next month, they'll have a PJ/clothing drive and an event at Hurtz Arena.

"We know that there are a million ways that children can get toys, so our focus is on providing experiences and opportunities for them to make memories," said Finocchiaro.

They say they've helped hundreds of the 660 children currently in foster care in southwest Florida and they are getting extra help this season from local businesses like KidStrong in Fort Myers during this drive.

Rebecca Scoville, KidStrong general manager, says she gives foster kids free classes at her gym for kids and the clothing drive is just one more way she says she wants to help foster families in our area.

"Foster families aren't going to be able to sign up for memberships, because we are a membership-based program, but being able to do it, you know, quarterly, or however often we are able to that's something that we can provide for them," said Scoville.

For more information on Foster Village and its event on December 14, click here.