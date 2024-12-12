SWFL employers say we're looking at a healthy labor market for the new year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Employers say we're looking at a healthy labor market as we move into the new year.

I'm your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price. I spoke with an expert economist about what we're seeing regarding job searching in southwest Florida.

"It's been a little difficult," says Alvis Peguero, who attended a Florida Job Link career fair. He has a job as a DJ but is looking for more stability.

"I like hands-on," says Peguero. "I like to move around being a DJ, you know, I'm very energetic. So I was really looking for more of, like, a, you know, heavy machine operating job."

It's people like Peguero that Southwest Florida economists say are fueling this job market.

"It's people who don't have jobs, and they're not sitting idle; they are actually out there looking for a job," says Amir Neto, Director of the Regional Economic Research Institute, Florida Gulf Coast University.

He explains that we have many job openings in Southwest Florida even if it seems like jobs aren't hiring as frequently. He says that historically the trend is pointing in a positive direction.

"Low unemployment rate, around three and a half, 4%, and we have seen an increase in labor force participation rate," says Neto.

He says job seekers can be more selective in their search, and people like Peguero are making sure to find the perfect position that fits his qualifications and needs.

Peguero's advice is to go to as many job fairs as possible. "There's something here for everyone," says Peguero. "You know there's something here. Somebody will find their niche here."

The Florida Joblinktold FOX4 that roughly 120 people showed up to the fair at the Drury Inn from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and about 16 people got hired on the spot.

Neto says that with population growth since the pandemic and now moving into the season, employers should expect more people looking for dependable work.