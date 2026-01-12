Suspect jumps from Eagle Moving truck as flames erupt in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Eagle Moving box truck was set on fire early Monday morning while parked at the company’s lot.

Senior Reporter Emily Young talked to the manager about what happened:

Moving truck set on fire

Surveillance footage from the Eagle Moving cameras shows a man jumping out of the truck as it is set ablaze.

First responders got the call about the fire at 1:30 a.m. near Alico Road and Tamiami Trail. The manager of the store said the fire was out by 3 a.m.

The truck was parked alongside about seven other company vehicles, and one additional truck sustained damage.

The destroyed vehicle was one of only three working trucks in Eagle Moving’s fleet.

Despite the loss, the manager said the fire will not slow down business operations, noting that additional trucks are expected to arrive soon.

The manager also said there had been no prior complaints or mechanical concerns with the truck. It was reportedly up to date on maintenance, turned off, locked, and left unattended when it ignited.

“I actually looked at this truck before I left at 3:00 in the afternoon yesterday,” said Michael Green of Eagle Moving. “It was completely closed, just sitting here like all the other trucks are sitting here.”

If you know anything, reach out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.