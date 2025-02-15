SURPRISE!: Savannah Bananas team gift young hit-and-run survivor tickets at Dunkin' takeover

FORT MYERS — A young hit-and-run survivor received a special surprise at a Fort Myers Dunkin’ on Saturday. The Savannah Bananas baseball team took over the restaurant to celebrate his love for baseball and bring joy to fans.

For 11-year-old Raul Diaz, this was more than a surprise — receiving free tickets to Saturday’s game was a dream come true. He says he’s a big fan of the Bananas and hopes to play for them one day.

But that dream was sidelined after he was injured in a hit-and-run in December and couldn’t play ball this season. Diaz thought he was there for a simple meet-and-greet, but then—surprise! Free tickets to see his favorite team play.

“I’m feeling better and stuff, and I’m happy today because I got free tickets to go see the Savannah Bananas game,” Raul said.

Austin Schargorodski Raul Diaz and his family with their free tickets to the Savannah Bananas game

Other fans lined up to meet the players, snap photos, and get autographs. Raul wasn’t the only one leaving with a surprise - other lucky fans scored tickets too. Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Emily Bartels says the event was all about community, and when she heard Raul’s story they knew they had to make this happen.

“This is just a joyous way to lift Raul’s spirits during a really hard time, and same for his family—just sprinkle a little bit of joy their way,” Bartels said.

Austin Schargorodski Savannah Bananas team members taking a photo with fans

The Banana Ball experience, known for wild tricks and fan interactions, came off the field and into the community. And while two sold-out games in Fort Myers are on deck over the weekend, the players say moments like this matter most.

“Seeing the kind of joy we bring to them, honestly, it makes us happier than it made them,” a player with the Savannah Bananas said.