FORT MYERS, Fla — Rescue crews are trying to get a woman out of a storm drain near the Fort Myers Country Club, on Hill Ave.

Fort Myers Police say the woman was walking naked on the golf course early Wednesday morning. They say she seemed to be in a mental health crisis.

They say first responders tried to help her, but she intentionally avoided them and pulled up the storm drain lid and climbed inside.

