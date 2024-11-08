St. Matthew's House will soon open homeless shelter in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS — A groundbreaking in Fort Myers in January led to an open house ten months later.

"This location is so wonderful because we have a partner like Next Level Church and Lee Health Clinic," said St. Matthew's House CEO Steve Brooder. "We're on a bus route. We're close to medical services."

It's the first shelter in Lee County run by St. Matthew's House.

"We don't have a lot of beds in Lee County, so this is really important to get this shelter opened," Brooder told FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott.

St. Matthew's House hosts open house for Lee County shelter

The Lee County Homeless Coalition estimates close to 2,800 are homeless in Lee County every year. Sadly, some of them are new to the experience.

"We see a lot of first-time homelessness with the cost going up about 20, 25% in the last few years," Brooder said. "People are just finding it difficult to make ends meet."

That's why St. Matthew's House said a shelter for women and children was so important.

"When a woman comes into our shelter, we really want to identify the reasons for homelessness," said Director of the Fort Myers Shelter for Women and Children at St. Matthew’s House Rachel McKinnon. "We want to help them move through that so that by the time they leave our shelter, they're fully prepared to live in stable housing and pay their rent."

The shelter features 28 single beds and 11 private rooms for women and children. It also has a laundry room, kitchen, living space, and more.

Victoria Scott 28 single beds will be placed in the open spaces shown in the photo.

McKinnon told Scott a wait list opened about a week ago.

"We're not full yet, so we're still receiving more applications," she said. "But, we've received a lot of response."

We’re told folks will be calling this new building home by Thanksgiving.

The shelter is expected to serve 300 residents annually.