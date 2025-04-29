Southwest Florida Symphony to close after 64 years of performances

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Symphony announced it will permanently close on June 30, 2025, ending a 64-year legacy of orchestral performances in the region.

The decision comes after years of financial struggles, with the organization citing rising performance costs, limited venue options, and increased competition for entertainment dollars.

"The unfortunate fact is that classical music is struggling to thrive across the country," the Symphony's Board of Trustees said in a statement. "There are very few suitable, cost-effective venues in Lee and Charlotte counties and the costs of performances have grown to be very expensive."

As a nonprofit organization, the Symphony has relied heavily on donors and sponsors, with ticket sales covering only a fraction of operating expenses. Recent leadership departures at both staff and board levels contributed to the decision.

Despite what the Board described as "financial prudence and tireless efforts to persevere," the organization has faced repeated annual deficits. The loss of state funding further complicated their financial situation.

The Symphony's leadership expressed pride in their 64-year history of providing orchestral music to residents, visitors, and students throughout Southwest Florida.

While the Symphony itself will close, its Endowment Foundation will continue to serve the arts community, according to the announcement.

