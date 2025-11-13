South Trail fire chief fired after investigation into sexual misconduct claims

FORT MYERS, Fla — South Trail Fire and Rescue's fire chief, Gene Rogers, was fired without cause Wednesday after a two-month long investigation into sexual misconduct claims.

Fox 4’s Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, was in the meeting when the board laid out what they say Rogers said to a female employee.

“I make a motion to terminate the chief without cause,” said one board member. “I second that,” said another. This was the moment South Trail Fire and Rescue Chief Gene Rogers learned he would be fired.

“The report sustained two internal policy violations underscoring that unprofessionalism need not be illegal to warrant accountability,” said a board member.

That investigation report shows this stems from two incidents in September during department scheduled physicals. The first - the board says - was in a text.

The board said Rogers was told he could arrive early to his physical and to “wear his running shoes.” He replied, “I run without any clothes, less resistance.”

The report showed another employee said Rogers made an inappropriate comment to her while they waited for ultrasounds. The report states the employee said Rogers told her, “he hoped I would go first for the ultrasound as he wanted the wand to touch me before it touched him.” That employee later filed a complaint.

In the meeting, Rogers was given a chance to respond to the investigation. “I would say that I was open and honest with everything I was asked though this whole process,” said Rogers.

After the meeting, Austin talked with Rogers. He didn’t want to go on camera, but gave this statement:

“We are human beings and we work in a human environment. We don't always get it right. We want to give them the grace and understanding to improve. I wish I was given those same opportunities. I don't think it was fair, but it's not promised to be fair. I wish I could stay and make it right. What I did doesn't warrant the decision that was made.”

The board appointed Assistant Chief David Bollen as acting fire chief while they search for a permanent replacement.