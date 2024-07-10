South Fort Myers house fire: One person injured, investigators look for cause

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured Tuesday night, and transported to a hospital as a trauma alert, because of a house fire in the South Fort Myers community of Jamaica Bay.

South Trail Fire District says firefighters responded to Dron Court for a fire inside a manufactured home.

Watch: Fox 4 took drone video over the home while fire fighters worked to get the fire out.

South Fort Myers house fire.mov

The South Trail Fire District says two people were inside the home when the fire broke out. They say while firefighters were working, they found a dead dog inside.

South Trail Fire confirmed the house has substantial fire damage and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

