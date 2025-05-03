FORT MYERS, Fla — Caps were flying, and future’s calling - more than 2,000 FGCU Eagles left the nest over the weekend.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski stopped by FGCU’s 2025 commencement ceremony to ask students what it feels like to finally spread their wings.

Watch what students said about their big day:

Soaring into the future: FGCU Eagles take flight at 2025 commencement

Family members packed the stands - phones in hand, ready to catch that once-in-a-lifetime moment. Grads walked into Alico Arena smiling and waving to their families - soaking in their big day.

"Thank you all for participating in this celebration for these exceptional graduates," said the orator, met with a round of applause.

After years of late nights and endless deadlines, students say it all led to this moment.

"Finally made it here—so excited!" said one graduate. "Super excited. A little sad. But mostly excited," said another.

"This whole week’s just been finals, finals, finals. Essays due. And now it’s here and it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened fast,’" one student shared. "It’s been a long time coming, so I’m very proud of us. Yeah," added another.

The Class of 2025 now joins more than 40,000 FGCU alumni. Some are off to grad school, others to jobs across the country - but each one leaves with a story that started right there at FGCU.