FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers' firefighters are going to be even more prepared to help people in need when their new training facility is ready.

The City of Fort Myers paid $2.6 million for the fire department's new training facility.

It spans a little under three acres and includes one building that resembles a one-story home - a two story building with a store front on the first floor and a five story tower.

SNEAK PEAK: FMFD new training facility opens in May

FMFD says the buildings are meant to look like ones you'd find throughout the city.

This new space also allows crews to train with smoke, fire, water, breaking down doors or windows and includes four fire hydrants which they say make a big difference when the old training space only had two.

Division Chief Todd Poland says this space isn't only for Fort Myers firefighters.

"It's going to give us more options for training. Gonna help us train not only the city of Fort Myers firefighters but other county fire departments and law enforcement as well. It's gonna really enhance all that stuff," Poland explains.

FMFD says the expect crews to finish the facility in May.