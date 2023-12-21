Smiles for local foster kids this holiday season

FK Your Diet located on Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers is putting smiles on Southwest Florida kids' faces for the 6th year in a row, this holiday season.

“Makes them feel normal for at least one day out of the year," said Doug Miller, FK Your Diet owner.

FK Your Diet is known for providing more than just good food to the community. The owners tell Fox 4, the FK in the restaurant's name stands for "Foster Kid".

"We feel like we're getting foster kids the name out there that people just don't think about at Christmas time," said Amy Eldridge, FK Your Diet owner. "Foster kids need help year-round.”

Eldridge tells Fox 4 that 100% of the restaurant's revenue goes to local foster care agencies, a mission they began after Hurricane Ian.

Until Christmas Eve, they are giving away bikes, laptops, clothes, and more to children all over Southwest Florida in the foster care system.

"I didn't get this growing up," said Miller. "I was in 15 different homes. They put locks on the refrigerator doors. It was tough growing up as a foster kid. It’s still tough growing up as a foster kid.”

For both Miller and Eldridge, this is not just a Christmas giveaway, but it's their mission to help the underserved youth year-round.

"If a little restaurant can do this, I challenge anybody to beat us," said Miller. "Do better than us. We got everything they wanted because it was important to us.”

The business is taking donations at the FK Your Diet off Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers until Christmas Eve.

For more information click here.