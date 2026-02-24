Slick City brings high-speed indoor thrills to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A brand-new indoor action park is turning up the excitement in Fort Myers. Slick City, which recently opened its doors, is already drawing big crowds with its high-speed slides and family-friendly attractions.

Senior Reporter Emily Young puts the slides to the test:

SLICK CITY

With the slogan “Built for Thrills,” Slick City lives up to the hype. The park features 14 slides that range from mild to wild, giving guests plenty of options whether they’re first-timers or adrenaline seekers.

Slick City is open to anyone ages 4 and up, with a special area designed specifically for younger children. For kids ages 7 and under, the park offers “Little Sliders,” a dedicated experience tailored just for them. The rest of the building is reserved for guests 7 and older, ensuring age-appropriate fun throughout the facility.

If climbing towering slides isn’t your thing, there are other ways to get in on the action. Guests can jump into a game of dodgeball or shoot hoops on the sport air court, adding even more variety to the experience.

Visitors can choose between a 90-minute or two-hour pass. After signing a waiver and picking up the required grip socks, they’re ready to hit the slides.

Though the park has only been open for two weeks, it’s already seeing significant turnout — and managers said this is just the beginning.

General Manager Nina Canada said Slick City is planning several themed events to bring even more guests through the doors.

In addition to “Little Sliders” for younger kids, the park is hosting “Home School Social” events, giving homeschool students a chance to participate in physical activity that can count toward a P.E. credit.

Adults will also get their own time to shine. An upcoming 18-and-up Adult Night will give grown-ups a chance to enjoy the park kid-free.

Slick City is also introducing a sensory-friendly experience. On March 5, the park will host its first Sensory Night. The park will close at 6:30 p.m. and reopen for a special sensory hour featuring dimmed lights, lower music volume, and reduced capacity to create a calmer environment for guests who may benefit from it.

Whether you’re a kid discovering the thrill for the first time or an adult looking to relive your childhood, Slick City offers a high-energy escape right here in Fort Myers — no morning coffee required.