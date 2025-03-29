FORT MYERS, Fla — A protest outside the Fort Myers Tesla dealership was aimed at Elon Musk. Protestors there said they’re accusing Musk of using his Tesla fortune to threaten democracy.

Protestors lined Colonial Boulevard, holding signs and chanting for change.

Watch what protestors told Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski:

SHOWDOWN: Protestors and counter-protestors clash at Fort Myers Tesla dealership

“There’s an unelected billionaire running our country,” said one protestor. “Elon Musk kind of bought his way into the White House,” said another. “There’s a hostile takeover of our country right now by an unauthorized person,” said a third. “Good luck with these cuts if you want to get Medicaid or disability. Six-year wait now going up,” added another.

Austin Schargorodski Protestor outside Tesla dealership in Fort Myers

The group says they’re calling on people to sell their Teslas, dump Tesla stock, and join their picket lines. And some did - but not who they expected. Counter-protestors showed up to defend Musk and show their support.

“We’re just here to support Elon and Trump and Tesla. It’s ridiculous—they’re burning cars because they don’t like Trump? It’s ridiculous,” said one counter-protestor. “He only wants what’s best for our country, and he’s there to save us money and taxes,” said another.

Austin Schargorodski Counter-protestor outside Tesla Dealership in Fort Myers

Both sides say they’re determined to keep making their voices heard.