NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A grieving family is remembering the vibrant life of 18-year-old Harvajja Sims, who died Wednesday night in a crash along Hancock Bridge Parkway and Moody River Boulevard.

Watch as Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev speaks exclusively with Harvajja's family about her legacy:

“She Was Just Lovable”: Family mourns teen killed in North Fort Myers crash

Florida Highway Patrol says Sims was one of three 18-year-old girls inside an SUV that veered off the road just before midnight. Investigators say the vehicle overturned and struck a tree. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two girls suffered minor injuries.

“She was just lovable, very lovable,” her aunt said. “She’s going to be very missed, and it doesn’t feel real right now—honestly, it does not.”

Family members say that Sims had just graduated high school and was preparing to attend college. They say she was setting an example for her younger siblings and had big dreams for her future.

“She was very, very outgoing,” another aunt said. “She played so many different sports, danced all the time… she was a very special part of us, and she’s going to truly be missed.”

Her brother, Steffan, shared some of the memories he holds close.

“She was very outgoing, she loved to make people laugh. Even though we’d fight a lot, we’d always make up,” he said.

The family hopes this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for drivers especially on roads with sharp curves like the one where the crash occurred.

“You know that life happens,” said Harvajja's aunt. “It’s stuff that you would least expect. You wake up to those calls… and it’s heartbreaking.”

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. So far this year, troopers have reported more than 55 traffic fatalities in Lee County.

Sims' family says they’ll hold on to the memory of the girl who lit up every room with her smile.