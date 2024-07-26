Watch Now
Scooter and vehicle collide at Fort Myers intersection, one hospitalized

Austin Schargorodski
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a scooter and a vehicle crashed into each other at the intersection of Gladiolus Drive and A & W Bulb Road.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went there as soon as he heard what happened - you could see several squad cars and investigators near a scooter, laying on it’s side in the middle of the road. Watch the video here...

LCSO said one person was transferred to a local hospital, but they didn’t provide info about any injuries.

Fox 4 will update this article with more information when it comes in.

