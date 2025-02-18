Sanibel neighbors push back against plan to turn golf course into nature preserve

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Island Golf Club could soon become a Lee County nature preserve, but some homeowners are fighting to keep it as a golf course.

A Sanibel realtor first alerted Fox 4 to concerns from neighbors who live along the course, saying they’re worried not just about losing golf but about what might move in if the land becomes conservation property.

More than 200 households surround the course, and many residents say they fear rodents, coyotes, and other wildlife could become a bigger problem if the land is no longer maintained as a golf course. To stop that from happening, the community has already held three large meetings to discuss how to prevent the sale to Lee County.

“I think I can speak for almost everyone—we purchased our homes here because we wanted to live on a golf course,” said Janis Arbuckle, a Sanibel Island Golf Club resident.

Golf Course Owner Confirms Sale Application, But Process is Just Beginning

The course has faced three back-to-back storms over the past year, but the owner says that since Hurricane Ian, the course has never looked better.

However, they have confirmed that they submitted an application to be considered for Conservation 20/20, a Lee County taxpayer-funded program that purchases land for natural habitat protection, flood reduction, and water quality improvements.

The golf course owner declined to comment further but issued a statement:

"We are at the beginning of a long process that is by no means assured. So it would be premature to comment or speculate about that prospect."

For the homeowners nearby, it’s not just about golf.

“We feel almost certain that our property values will decrease considerably if it turns into sanctuary land. People buy here because they want to live on a golf course,” Arbuckle said.

What Happens Next?

Lee County confirmed that the nomination has been made, but the application is still in the early stages of review. Before the county can purchase the land, the proposal must first go through an advisory committee, which will review the application and make a recommendation to the Lee County Commissioners. The commissioners would then vote on whether to move forward with the purchase.

Neighbors Consider Buying the Golf Course Themselves

While the county review process moves forward, some neighbors are taking matters into their own hands. They say they’re now raising money to buy the golf course themselves to prevent it from being turned into conservation land.

Fox 4 will continue to check for updates as this story develops.