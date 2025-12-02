FORT MYERS, Fla. — The warehouse buzzes with activity as volunteers carefully sort through toys, clothes and school supplies, each item destined to fulfill a child's Christmas wish.

For Lu-Ann Ishmael, this annual ritual at the Salvation Army Angel Tree program is about much more than holiday charity—it's about restoring dignity and hope to families facing hardship.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings Christmas magic to 3,000 local children

"I've had people cry on me. I hug them. It's really, really rewarding," Ishmael said, reflecting on her four years volunteering with the program. "These people are so grateful."

This year, the Salvation Army has distributed 3,000 angel tags within Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, and Bonita Springs, marking a 5% increase from last year. Each tag represents a child in need, complete with their name, age, clothing sizes, and Christmas wishes that range from toys to basic necessities many families take for granted.

Ishmael's three angel tags this year tell stories that tug at the heartstrings. Two children want bikes, another hopes for Barbies, and one 5-year-old dreams of big trucks and an Elf on the Shelf. But beyond the toys, the requests reveal deeper needs—clothes, shoes, toiletries, and sometimes even beds.

"There's always somebody asking for a bed, a lot of toiletries," Ishmael said. "The girls ask for a lot of toiletries, things that you wouldn't think kids would be asking for, that we take for granted automatically."

The Angel Tree program operates as a bridge between community generosity and family need. Once a child is registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors who purchase new clothing and toys. The gifts are then distributed to families to place under their own Christmas trees, preserving the magic of Christmas morning while maintaining family dignity.

At the Fort Myers warehouse, volunteers work methodically to organize donations by family, creating an efficient system that allows them to distribute approximately 50 bags per hour during pickup days. The warehouse serves roughly 3,000 children, but the effort extends across Southwest Florida, reaching approximately 10,000 children through various Salvation Army locations.

Between December 15 and 18, families will drive up to pick up their angel bags, which include toys, clothes, and school supplies. A separate room houses items specifically designated for Bonita Springs families, ensuring geographic needs are met throughout the region.

For Ishmael, she says she took her granddaughters on Black Friday to shop for her three angels, focusing on quality items like Nike shoes that the children might not otherwise receive.

"I try to buy quality things that they wouldn't probably ordinarily get," Ishmael said.

The program's impact extends far beyond material gifts. Volunteers describe pickup day as emotionally overwhelming, as they witness firsthand the gratitude of families who often struggle to provide basic necessities for their children.

"It's heart wrenching, because these people are so grateful," Ishmael said. "I've cried with people who are so grateful. It's wonderful."

The Salvation Army continues seeking volunteers to help with the program's final push. Community members can participate by visiting the Salvation Army's main office to select an angel tag from the tree or signing up online. Purchased gifts should be delivered to the toy drive location on Route 41 in Fort Myers for distribution.

The Angel Tree program is a national effort that helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children across the country each year. In Southwest Florida, it serves as a reminder that community compassion can transform not just a holiday, but a child's entire sense of worth and belonging.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

