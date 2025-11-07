RSW travelers react as FAA plans nationwide flight cuts amid government shutdown

FORT MYERS, Fla — The government shutdown is about to slow down the skies. The FAA says it will cut air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports on Friday.

While RSW isn't on the list of airports facing flight cuts, the ripple effect will be felt by travelers here.

It was business as usual at RSW Thursday, but some travelers there think that’s about to change. Pam Olson and Jennifer Edmonds flew in from Chicago for a few days on Sanibel, but they’re already thinking about how they’ll get home.

“We hope we get some warning so we can make a plan to get back if our flight gets cut, if that’s how it’s going to work,” they said.

The FAA’s cuts start Friday at major airports, including some in Florida like Orlando, Miami, and Tampa.

With large connecting cities like Chicago and Dallas affected, FGCU business professor Jase Ramsey said. Southwest Florida could feel those effects too.

“We’ll lose quite a bit of traffic because those four hubs are going to decrease," said Ramsay. "So, that’s a big problem. Even if you’re in Chicago, which is the biggest contributor of people to our region, both O’Hare and Midway are on the list. So even if you want to come to us, you can’t."

Ramsey says the timing isn’t great, coming as holiday travel picks up.

“People want to come, and right now they’re questioning logistics, and nobody likes that. No one likes travel stress,” Ramsey said.

He says since cancellations at those hubs could create a ripple effect of delays, travelers should book nonstop flights and give themselves extra time.

“Don’t have a one-hour connection in Atlanta. That’s not going to be feasible right now,” Ramsey added.

Despite possible delays, travelers at RSW are staying positive. “We’ll take it as it comes,” one traveler said.