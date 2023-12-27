RSW: More than 170 flights delayed as fliers grapple with delays

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The day after Christmas at Southwest Florida International Airport experienced travel disruptions, with passengers facing hundreds of flight delays and several cancellations. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) delay program, implemented to manage air traffic volume nationwide, contributed to the travel delays experienced by many.

Beth Mullen, a traveler at RSW, expressed her frustration, "Our flight got delayed several times today and ultimately was cancelled. So unfortunately, we're not going to get home tonight."

More than 170 flights delayed and 2 cancellations altered the holiday travel plans. The FAA's delay program, introduced in response to heavy air traffic and weather concerns, aimed to handle the surge in air traffic but resulted in extended hours of waiting for travelers.

Clint Wedele, another affected passenger, shared his experience: "We're about 7 hours later, coming in later than we originally planned on being here." Sasha Iverson, facing a delay of an hour and a half, only learned of her flight's delay upon arrival at the airport.

According to Iverson, the reasons provided were "airport congestion and congestion of the airways." She mentioned that air traffic controllers reported many planes in the air, leading to these delays.

The delay program, while designed to prevent airspace clutter and avoid overcrowding at airports, resulted in lengthy waits even after landing. David Wells, another traveler, commented, "Once we landed, we just had to wait, because a gate wasn't available."

Despite the frustration and inconvenience, the holiday spirit remained intact for some. Clint Wedele reflected on the importance of the season, "Know the holidays and what's the most important part, not the destination but getting to spend time with folks."

The delay program is expected to continue through Tuesday night. Travelers are advised to still arrive at the airport early and pass through security in time, in case of any changes to their flight schedules.