Report: Wanted man shot by US Marshal at Mel's Diner was armed with a gun

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A newly released report says the man shot by US Marshals at Mel's Diner in February was armed with a gun.

In the report, police say they got a tip Myles Strickland was staying at the Baymont Hotel near the diner. Strickland was wanted out of Tampa for possession of a firearm by a felon and armed burglary.

From one officer's account of the scene, they said Strickland left the hotel and started to walk to the restaurant.

The officer, who works for Cape Coral Police but is assigned to a US Marshal Task Force, lost sight of Strickland.

Another officer said Strickland took off running.

Moments later, several pops were heard. An officer, the report says, shot Strickland several times.

"Strickland had his hands wrapped in a sweater and made a "cocking" motion prior to being shot," the report said.

Another officer with Fort Myers Police arrived and the report says that officer saw a gun in a sweater near Strickland.

FDLE investigators did find a gun, the report says, and said it had been fired.

However, the report does not detail that anywhere else. It's unclear if the gun was fired during the shooting or prior.

A witness inside the diner said they heard the US Marshal shout "US Marshal" before hearing three or four gunshots.

Strickland has a long criminal history including a drug charge, attempting to flee or elude, defraud to obtain property and more.

As of Feb. 25, Strickland was still in the hospital. He's facing additional charges.