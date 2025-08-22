Record sea turtle hatchlings lost on Fort Myers Beach this year

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A record number of sea turtle hatchlings are becoming disoriented on Fort Myers Beach this year, with 24 nests affected so far the highest number ever recorded by local conservation group Turtle Time.

The baby turtles have been found crawling in canals, on roads, and even in swimming pools as they struggle to find their way to the Gulf of Mexico after hatching.

"It's a record number. We have 24 as of today, and some of these hatchlings are traveling quite a distance," said Cyndy Johnson, a Turtle Time volunteer.

Fox 4

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, only one out of 1,000 sea turtles makes it to adulthood, and the disorientation problem on Fort Myers Beach is making that survival rate even more challenging.

A disoriented sea turtle is counted when it strays more than 45 degrees off its path to the Gulf. Johnson recently rescued a loggerhead from a canal and found four baby turtles stranded in a swimming pool just this week. Others have been spotted crawling through parking lots, vegetation, and under cars on Estero Boulevard.

"They will go up, they will go uphill. They will go halfway down and turn around and come back. They'll go sideways. They'll go for miles," Johnson said.

Bright lights pose biggest threat

Nighttime drone footage reveals the primary culprit: bright LED lights visible from the beach that lead hatchlings away from the water. Even new homes built to code can become problematic once owners add extra lighting.

"If your light is visible from the beach, we welcome you to all come down to the beach and see if your light is visible from the beach. 'Cause I think you might be surprised the distance from the water that your light can be seen, then that light needs to be changed to a amber LED bulb," Johnson said.

Volunteers like Johnson patrol the beach every morning, tracking where turtles hatched and how many successfully made it to the Gulf.

How to help

If residents spot a turtle heading in the wrong direction, Johnson encourages them to intervene.

"If you see a turtle, a hatchling in the street, of course we want you to pick it up. Or if they're going somewhere that's the wrong direction, we want you to pick it up and we want you to put it in a bucket like this," Johnson said.

Once the turtle is secure, she recommends calling Turtle Time to coordinate further assistance.

Turtle Time is working with the town to educate contractors about proper light installation in hopes of saving more turtle lives.

