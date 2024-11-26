Preparing for holiday travel impacts at RSW for Thanksgiving

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Port Authority expects high travel numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke with folks who prepared early because of past Thanksgiving travel failures.

Watch below to see how people are preparing:

Holiday Travel Expectations and Impacts at RSW

The hustle and bustle of holiday travel can be exhausting. Price met Gregory McLean Tuesday at the Southwest International Airport. He says you should get to the airport earlier than you normally would to prepare for the unexpected.

"This my first time traveling during this holiday,". Usually, I don't travel during the holiday at all. He told Fox4 that he already knows it is hectic.

According to AAA, this year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and two million more than in 2019.

Another traveler, Betsey Egleberger, says she wants a stress-free experience.

"With the holiday travel, you just can't tell the lines and things like that," says Egleberger.

The big crowds, long lines, and unexpected delays are the big concerns.

Mclean remembers the last holiday he traveled for.

"It was the Fourth of July," says McLean. "My flight got kicked back, so, you know, I had to go from Tampa and drive all the way to Orlando for another flight."

Both McLean and Egleberger heard that millions would be traveling this holiday season. So, getting to RSW early was a top priority.

Mclean's flight was at 9 a.m., so he arrived at RSW by 6:30 a.m. Egleberger got to her flight two hours earlier.

"I'm prepared for whatever, I got my comfortable shoes on, and looking forward to seeing family," says Egleberger.

According to AAA, airports and car rental companies will be busy on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.