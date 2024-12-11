Popular Cuban chain 'Vicky Bakery' opens in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A highly anticipated Cuban bakery is finally opened in Fort Myers.

Vicky Bakery opened up last week.

But customers aren't the only ones lining up - so are people who want to work there, too.

Andretti Tomeu opened the Cuban bakery after he saw the demand for it from people, since customers kept asking when they would see a location in Southwest Florida.

The bakery originally started in 1972 in Miami.

Over the years, the family business opened locations on Florida's east coast.

Tomeu says he worked at one of the locations.

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

Popular Cuban chain 'Vicky Bakery' opens location in Fort Myers

The bakery serves all of the Cuban classics made from original family recipes including pastelitos with guava, ham and cheese, empanadas and sandwiches.

You can find desserts, too, including Cuban french toast and pound cake soaked in syrup.

Before they opened, Tomeu received 150 job applications in 48 hours.

He said he only had a sign on the door about hiring.

Tomeu added that he hired a full staff at Vicky Bakery in a day, and he has a plan for the rest of those applications.

"I have another location in Cape Coral coming next year. I'm saving those applications and the people that didn't get selected hopefully we can give them an opportunity in that location when we open next year," he said.

The Cape Coral location will be on Del Prado and Santa Barbara sometime in 2025.

In the meantime, you can find Vicky Bakery at the intersection of Colonial and 41.