Police search for suspects accused of buying AirPods, returning fake ones throughout Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Do you recognize these two retail fraud suspects? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says they are involved in an elaborate state-wide scheme.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released an image of two people leaving a Fort Myers Target at 15880 San Carlos Blvd. The pictured man and woman are considered to be involved in a "multi-level scheme to defraud."

Here's how officials say they commit the crimes: Apple Air Pod Pros are bought with gift cards, and then returned with fake ones inside original packaging. Officials say when they use the gifts cards, there are no names or addresses to track them down.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says the fraud suspects have been seen in Target stores across Florida, successfully returning both cloned Apple iPads and Air Pod Pros.

If you can identify them, call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.