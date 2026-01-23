Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person of interest detained after small brush fires lit behind Fort Myers Lowe's

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several small brush fires were found in a wooded area behind a Lowe’s on Old Gladiolus Drive.

According to LCSO, deputies responded after the original call came in as a brush fire.

Investigators suspect multiple fires had been intentionally set in the woods behind the stores across from Lakes Park.

LCSO said a person of interest was taken into custody at a nearby Speedway.

Deputies have not released the person’s identity and formal charges have not been filed yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

